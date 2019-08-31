Court to take cognizance of ED's supplementary charge sheet in case involving Misa Bharti

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A Delhi court has decided to take cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 21 in a money laundering case involving RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailendra Kumar.

This is the third supplementary charge sheet and names 35 fresh accused, of which 20 are the firms. All the accused in the case, including Bharti and her husband, are currently out on the bail.

After hearing the argument put forth by the prosecution today, CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar decided to take the notice of the charge sheet.In 2017, the ED had raided the farmhouse and few other locations as part of its probe against two brothers -- Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain -- and others, who were alleged to have laundered several crores of rupees using shell companies.The Jain brothers were arrested by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).The ED had also arrested Rajesh Agrawal, a chartered accountant who had allegedly mediated and provided Rs 90 lakh cash to the Jain brothers in advance so as to invest in Mishail Packers and Printers private limited as share premium.Bharti and her husband are alleged to have been directors in this firm in the past. The agency had alleged that the Jain brothers, Agrawal, Bharti and her husband were the key persons behind the money laundering. (ANI)