Courts in J&K, Ladakh to go virtual till May 31

Srinagar, May 10 (IANS) Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court on Monday ordered virtual hearing of cases in all courts of the two union territories till May 31.

Taking note of the daily rising numbers of Covid-19 infection and prevailing situation due to rapid spread of the said infection, period for virtual hearing of cases has been extended till May 31, 2021, the order said.