Covaxin, Covishield trial participants to get vax certificate

"In a welcome initiative, digital #COVID19 vaccination certificates will now be issued to the clinical trial participants of COVISHIELD & COVAXIN through Co-WIN. The nation thanks them for their incredible commitment & contribution to COVID-19 vaccine research & treatment," he said in a tweet.

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) The clinical trial participants of Covishield and Covaxin will be issued vaccination certificate through Co-WIN app, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in partnership with the Serum Institute of India (SII), had conducted Phase 2/3 bridging studies of Covishield from August 2020. The Phase 3 efficacy clinical trials for Covaxin were also conducted by Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) from November 2020.

The Health Minister said that the participants can download their individual certificates through the Co-WIN portal, Aarogya Setu, Digilocker or the UMANG application.

The ICMR was designated by the Union Health Ministry as the nodal agency for collection of vaccination data for such participants, and had provided the data for 11,349 such persons to the Ministry.

The digital vaccination certificate will be issued to the participants who were administered the vaccines during these trials or studies, or even after the trials and studies.

--IANS

avr/vd