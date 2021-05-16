Covaxin demonstrates protection against new variants

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Peer-review publication, Clinical Infectious Diseases, has noted that Covaxin demonstrates protection against the new Covid-19 variants.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin retained neutralising activity against emerging variants of coronavirus, as per a new study.

A study published by Clinical Infectious Diseases found that vaccination with Covaxin produced neutralising titres against all key emerging variants tested including B1617 and B117, first identified in India and the UK, respectively.