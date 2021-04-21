COVAXIN neutralises multiple variants of SARS-COV-2, double mutant strain: ICMR

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Indigenously-developed Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, made by Bharat Biotech, neutralises multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Wednesday.



The ICMR also informed that the Indian vaccine effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well, which is being reported in many parts of the country.

"ICMR study shows #COVAXIN neutralises against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well," the ICMR tweeted.

This development comes amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic being witnessed across the country. As per the union health ministry, India on Wednesday crossed a landmark with more than 13 crore people administered with doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

More than 29 Lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

"Cumulatively, 13,01,19,310 vaccine doses have been administered through 19,01,413 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today," the health ministry said. (ANI)

