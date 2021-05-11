Covaxin stock for 18-45 of age finished in Delhi: Aatishi

Atishi said in a video address on Tuesday: "Covaxin stock is completely finished in Delhi for those between 18-45, and nearly 125 centres forced to shut down after today by the Delhi government."

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) The stock of Covaxin in Delhi for those aged between 18-45 years is completely finished, compelling the state administration to begin shutting down vaccination centres, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA Atishi said on Tuesday.

She continued, "For Covishield, only three days stock is left for those between 18-45 years. For health care/frontline workers and those above 45 years, only 5 days stock left of Covaxin, and 4 days of Covishield."

Atishi told mediapersons that as many as 1,39,261 people got vaccinated in Delhi in the last 24 hours, the highest till date. "Sincere thanks to all the health care/frontline workers and staff of government schools. The Delhi government demands the centre that since the national capital has faced the most covid induced hardships, vaccines should be made readily available in sufficient quantities for the people of Delhi. If we are not supplied sufficient vaccine doses by the centre, we will be forced, and will have no choice but to halt the vaccination programme," Atishi said.

"Happy to announce that we have been informed that 2,67,690 doses of Covishield will be supplied to us by today evening by the centre," she added.

Citing the numbers, Atishi explained that as of today, in Delhi, the two categories in which immunisation is happening are health care/frontline workers and those above 45 years apart from the second category of those between 18-45 years of age.

For the first category, "We have received a total of 43,20,490 until today, of these until today (Tuesday) morning, we have used nearly 39,22,000 of them. Hence, 3,98,000 doses are available for this category until the morning May 11.

"Now, for the second category, we have received nearly 5,50,000 doses (1,50,000: Covaxin, 4,00,000: Covishield). Of these, until yesterday (Monday) evening, we had already used 3,30,000 doses. And until today morning, we have 2,19,000 doses left with us for the second category," she added.

