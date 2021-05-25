Covaxin supplied to 30 cities in 30 days

"All our employees are committed, working 24x7 through lockdowns for the country's immunisation - please send your prayers to their families, some are still quarantined and off work," she wrote.

Hyderabad, May 25 (IANS) Bharat Biotech has supplied its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to 30 cities in India within 30 days, a top company official said on Tuesday.

The Hyderabad-based firm dispatched vaccine doses to private hospitals in 30 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Goa, Pune, Amritsar and Guwahati.

Earlier on May 12, Suchitra Ella had said that it was disheartening to hear some states complaining about Bharat Biotech's intentions regarding supply of Covaxin.

"Covaxin dispatched 10/5/21. 18 states have been covered though in smaller shipments. Quite disheartening to the teams to hear some states complaining about our intentions," she had tweeted.

"Fifty of our employees are off work due to Covid, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24x7 for you," she wrote.

The vaccine maker had earlier announced that it is directly supplying Covaxin to 18 states since May 1.

The company, however, has not come out with details of the supplies like the number of doses supplied to the states.

