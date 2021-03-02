COVID-19: 10,000 govt vaccination centres to provide free vaccines

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 2 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that nearly 10,000 vaccination centres in government hospitals have been opened to provide free vaccines to the people.



The minister today took a vaccine shot as a part of the second phase of the vaccination drive against COVID-19 at Gandhi Hospital here in Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media he said, "Nearly 10,000 vaccination centres in the government hospitals have been opened to provide free vaccines to the people. The Indian government aims to make the count of vaccination centres reach 20,000. The vaccine shots given in government hospitals are free and people need not pay any amount, while the private hospitals that are assigned as vaccination centres charge Rs 250 per vaccine dose."

He further said that the second phase of vaccination drive against COVID-19 has started from March 1, 2021, targeting individuals who are above 60 years of age and above 45 years of age with comorbidity. As a part of the vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the vaccine jab.

The minister also appealed to all the people to come forward and participate in the vaccination drive without any fear.

He also said that everyone must take utmost care and follow all the safety measures required.

"India has fought the battle with COVID-19. So, I appeal to everyone to follow all the safety measures like a face mask, sanitization and social distancing."

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,48,54,136 people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19. (ANI)

