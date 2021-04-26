COVID-19: Metro services in Noida to remain suspended during weekend curfew

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Monday announced the suspension of its metro operations in the national capital region's Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday and Sunday to discourage passengers' movement during the weekend lockdown amid COVID-19.



"To discourage passengers movement on curfew days, NMRC has decided not to run any service on the curfew days i.e. Saturday & Sunday. Therefore, NMRC metro services will not be available on these days," said NMRC MD Ritu Maheshwari.

Uttar Pradesh is currently witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. According to official data, the state has recorded 33,574 new COVID-19 cases, 249 deaths, and 26,719 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Currently, there are 3,04,199 active cases in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a night curfew and weekend lockdown in all districts of the state to curb the surge in the COVID-19 cases across the state. (ANI)

