COVID-19: 14-day lockdown in Odisha from May 5

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 2 (ANI): Amid the sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Sunday announced a 14-day lockdown in the state. The lockdown will remain in force with effect from May 5 till May 19.



"There shall be lockdown throughout the state with the effect from May 5 (Wednesday) till 5 am of May 19 (Wednesday). However, there shall be a complete shutdown on weekends, starting from 6 pm on Fridays to 5 am on Mondays," the order issued by the Odisha government said.

During the lockdown period, the persons can walk 500 meters between 7 am and 12 pm to buy vegetables.

There are no restrictions on health care or other emergency services.

"During the lockdown, intra-state movement of individuals by road, except for medical reasons and for activities permitted, will be prohibited," the order said.

Apart from this, malls, cinema halls, educational institutions, salons will also remain close during the lockdown.

According to official data, Odisha recorded 8,015 new COVID-19 cases, 5,634 recoveries, and related 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases has gone up to 4,62,622 of which 3,91,048 have recovered and 2,068 have succumbed to the infection in the state. The active cases stand at 6,9453. (ANI)

