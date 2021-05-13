COVID-19: 1st Oxygen Express for Tamil Nadu departs from WB

Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], May 13 (ANI): The first Oxygen Express for Tamil Nadu from Indian Railways carrying 80 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) on Wednesday left from Durgapur railway station in West Bengal.



According to Southern Railway, the special train, loaded with four containers carrying LMO, has left for Tondiarpet Container Depot in Chennai. The Oxygen Express departed from Durgapur at 9.45 pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways informed that 100 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far, in an effort to provide medical oxygen to all states amid its rising demand due to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Railways Ministry, Oxygen Express has delivered 6260 metric tonnes (MT) of LMO in more than 396 tankers to various states across the country.

As of Wednesday, 407 MT LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1680 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 360 MT to Madhya Pradesh, 939 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 120 MT in Karnataka, and more than 2404 MT in Delhi. (ANI)

