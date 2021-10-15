COVID-19: 4 million doses of Chinese vaccine arrived in Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], October 15 (ANI): Another batch of four million doses of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Myanmar on Friday.

These vaccines were purchased by Myanmar, Xinhua reported.



China has supplied 26.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Myanmar as of Friday, of which 5.9 million doses were donated by China, the release said.

The number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 485,646 in Myanmar after 1,329 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

With 42 new deaths, the death toll was recorded at 18,297, the ministry said.

The daily test positivity was registered at 7.6 per cent on Friday and over 4.59 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

A total of 437,855 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals as of Friday.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI)

