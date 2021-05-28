COVID-19: 44 open-air vaccination centres set up in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Srinagar District Administration has set up 44 open-air vaccination centres at various locations for people between the age of 18-44 years.



Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Srinagar, Fayaz Ahmad Baba said, "As many as 44 such camps have been established across Srinagar. We are trying that every person gets vaccinated against COVID-19. These camps will mainly focus on journalists, shop-keepers, auto-rickshaw drivers, and several other stakeholders."

The SDM also said, "A rumour was spread among people that there is a shortage of vaccines and oxygen across the district, but this is not true."

Dr Sharmeen, an official from the health department told ANI, "We aim to vaccinate 300 people in a day. Till now we have vaccinated 40 people. The people are co-operating."

"Vaccination is important as it is the only tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to control the pandemic. I urge people not to pay heed to the misinformation spread on social media over the COVID-19 vaccination," Sharmeen said.

She further said, "We should follow and believe the scientific evidence rather than believing rumours."

A beneficiary at the center, Ajaz Ahmad said that the vaccinated population is still very low.

"There should be a vaccination center at every ward and more and more people should be vaccinated," Ahmad said.

"There is a gap in the demand and supply of the vaccines. But there is an improvement," he added.

According to official data, there are 43,892 active cases of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

