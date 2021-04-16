COVID-19: 70 pc samples mostly from Chandigarh sent to NCDC for testing in March had UK variant, says PGIMER Director

Chandigarh [India], April 16 (ANI): Amid the surge of coronavirus cases across the country, 70 per cent of Covid-19 samples sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, in March had the UK variant of coronavirus, the hospital administration said on Friday.



According to PGIMER Director Professor Jagat Ram, some samples also had the double mutant strain.

"70 per cent of samples sent to the National Centre for Diseases Control, Delhi in March had the UK variant of coronavirus. This strain is very infectious and affecting all age groups. Some samples also had the double mutant strain," said Professor Ram.

The Public relation officer of PGIMER informed that the Department of Virology, PGIMER, Chandigarh had sent 60 positive samples of COVID-19 to National Centre for Diseases Control, Delhi in March.

"It was found that 70 per cent samples had UK variant, one sample had the double mutation, 20 per cent had 681H mutant. Most of the samples are from Chandigarh," the PRO said.

Meanwhile, a weekend curfew will be imposed in Chandigarh from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am.

As per Chandighar Administration, only essential services will be allowed during the time curfew would be effective in the Union Territory.

"National Defence Academy (NDA) and other exams won't be affected due to night curfew, and students can travel showing admit card. Vaccination program will continue during curfew," said Manoj Parida, Advisor, Chandigarh Administration.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chandigarh had 3,371 active Covid-19 cases currently, while 28,619 have been cured. A total of 407 people have also lost their life due to coronavirus in the UT. (ANI)

