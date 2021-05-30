COVID-19: 76 held, 38 cases registered in Haryana for black marketing of medical facilities

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 30 (ANI): Haryana Police has registered 38 cases in connection with black-marketing of medical facilities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in which 76 people have been arrested and sent behind bars.



The police are controlling and monitoring illegal activities of selling oxygen and Remedisvir injection at an inflated price, said Haryana Police adding that it is transporting oxygen cylinders to hospitals, ensuring the home delivery of oxygen cylinders to needy patients and also transporting COVID infected patients free of cost to the hospital.

Regarding control of black marketing of COVID-19 drugs, Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, Manoj Yadava informed that the government's collective efforts to break the infection chain and enforcement of police led to a reduction in black marketing of COVID drugs, including oxygen cylinders adding that a large number of injections and oxygen cylinder have also been seized.

"In these hard times, police jawans, constantly engaged in serving humanity, are working beyond their responsibilities. On receiving the call for a shortage of oxygen, the police immediately made a green corridor and transported the oxygen cylinder to the hospitals, thereby saving the lives of hundreds of COVID patients. 450 Innova vehicles of police are engaged in transporting COVID infected patients free of cost to the hospital and back home," police said.

On one hand, people without a mask are being fined across the state, at the same time police personnel, who are engaged in implementing the lockdown, are also distributing masks to the violators.

Police have also issued helpline number 7087089947 and toll-free number 1800-180-1314 in order to curb black-marketing. On these numbers information about those who black-market oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir injections and other life-saving drugs and equipment can be given without any hesitation. (ANI)

