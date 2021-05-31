COVID-19: AAI's Srinagar airport continues to facilitate seamless transportation of medical equipment

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Airports Authority of India, Srinagar International Airport, and its frontline corona warriors are facilitating the seamless delivery of medical essentials amid the ravaging second wave of COVID-19.



A total of 138 boxes containing 4361.33 kilograms of Covid-19 vaccine have been received through various airlines till May 28 at the Srinagar airport.

According to a release by the Airports Authority of India on Monday, the consignment of seven Oxygen Generator Plant of capacity 7125 LPM has been airlifted from Frankfurt, Germany, and delivered at Srinagar International Airport.

The airport is soon moving towards getting all the employees and other frontline workers vaccinated. Almost 95 per cent of AAI/CISF/CRPF/Airlines personnel posted at Srinagar International airport have been vaccinated, the AAI said.

"Till now, nine such vaccination camps have been organized at the airport for employees of AAI and other stakeholders in collaboration and support from State Health Department and the government of Jammu and Kashmir considering all safety measures. The airport is also ensuring the vaccination of all contract workers/Concessionaires/Ground Handling Agencies and other stakeholders working at the airport," the release said.



With the help of the state authorities, Srinagar Airport is ensuring the implementation of 100 per cent Covid-19 testing of all incoming passengers using the RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test free of cost as per the state protocol.

Srinagar International Airport has also contributed under Vande Bharat Mission running since May 6, 2020. Under this Mission, Srinagar Airport has witnessed a total of 52 flight movements with 3,736 incoming passengers, the AAI informed. (ANI)

