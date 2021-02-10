COVID-19: Agra's tourism sector suffers due to lack of international flights, domestic visitors

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): While adversely affecting the global economy, the COVID-19 pandemic has also adversely impacted the tourism industry in Agra.



People associated with the tourism sector here including guides, shopkeepers and hoteliers believe that international flights should resume at the soonest to give a boost to the industry.

Speaking to ANI, Furkan Ali, guide at Taj Mahal, Uttar Pradesh Tourism said, "Tourism industry has been affected drastically due to COVID-19 pandemic and farmers' agitation. Even domestic clients are not visiting here. Taj Mahal has reopened but tourists are still not visiting as they used to earlier,"

A marble showroom owner, Sunil Srivastava said that tourists should be issued visas as people from abroad are still not able to visit Agra that has directly hampered the growth of the tourism sector.

"International flights should resume at the soonest to boost the tourism industry. Tourists from abroad are still not visiting here and that is one of the main reasons we are unable to sell our goods," he added.

"Tourists coming from abroad majorly give a boost to the tourism industry here. Now that everything is reopening gradually international flights should reopen so that we are able to earn our livelihood like before," said Nishar Khan, a restaurant owner. (ANI)

