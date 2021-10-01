COVID-19: AIIMS Delhi Director appeals people to be careful during festive season

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): With the festive season just around the corner, All India Institute of Medical Studies (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Friday appealed to people to be careful and follow COVID-19 protocols during this festive season.



The expert further warned, "if we remain careful for the next six to eight weeks, then we will be able to see a decline in the overall number of COVID-19 cases."

Speaking to ANI, Dr Guleria said, "In the festive season, people tend not to follow covid appropriate behaviour which becomes the fertile ground for the virus to spread. We still have a largely susceptible population. I would appeal to everyone to be a little careful."

"Earlier, it was seen that with plummeted positivity rate and lesser number of cases, people randomly flouted COVID-19 protocols like social distancing and mask-wearing," he said.

"India is in a good state right now as the covid-19 cases and mortality rate both are less. The vaccination drive is also going well but we still have to be alert and vigilant," the director added.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Tuesday asked states and Union territories to take adequate measures to prevent a surge in Covid-19 infections during the upcoming festive season.

Warning states against any complacency due to the recent drop in the number of cases, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla asked all district magistrates to take strict measures to implement social distancing, even if they have to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code ( CrPC).

With the data and studies regarding COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin submitted to the World Health Organization, Randeep Guleria is hopeful that the authorisation for emergency use listing to the vaccine will be accorded soon.

Speaking on the issue Guleria told ANI, "We are hopeful that now with all the data in and studies having been done it should happen soon rather than happening late."

"It will make travel easy; it will encourage people, especially those who have taken both the shots of the vaccine to be able to travel abroad. Also as we start moving out from the pandemic it is very important to have the approval so that one does not have to quarantine or isolate at any place," added Dr Guleria.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India has reported 26,727 new COVID-19 cases and 277 fatalities in the past 24 hours. However, a total of 28,246 people have also recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The cumulative caseload of the country stands at 3,37,66,707, including 2,75,224 at present.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccine coverage has crossed 89 crore doses so far. (ANI)

