COVID-19: Air Force's C-17 airlifts cryogenic oxygen tanks from Bangkok

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Amid an acute shortage of medical oxygen due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Air Force airlifted the fifth consignment of cryogenic oxygen tanks from Bangkok on Thursday.



According to Indian Embassy in Thailand, the aircraft is also carrying 30 concentrators donated by the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce.

"5th consignment of cryo O2 tanks airlifted today from #Bangkok by Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft. The aircraft is also carrying 30 concentrators donated by India-Thai Chamber of Commerce. Thank you @ITCCBKK," India in Thailand wrote in a tweet.

Several countries have extended support to India as the country is battling the second wave of COVID-19.

India reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 2,10,77,410, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. (ANI)





