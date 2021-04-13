COVID-19: Air India to set up mass vaccination camp for its employees

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Amid a record rise of COVID-19 cases in India, national carrier Air India (AI) has decided to set up a mass vaccination camp for its employees aged 45 years or above on priority.



As per Air India, it has around 6,000 employees above the age of 45 years.

"Air India has decided to organise a camp for its employees. Almost 5,000-6,000 employees will be given vaccines," an Air India official told ANI.

The national carrier has given a detail about the vaccination camps to their concerned offices across the country.

The Central government has permitted various establishments to facilitate vaccination camps at the offices for their employees above the age of 45 years.

With an aim to vaccinate maximum number of eligible people against COVID-19, India on Sunday launched the four-day-long 'Tika Utsav' or vaccination festival.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi called 'Tika Utsav' the beginning of the second big war against corona.



In a tweet, he had made four requests to the citizens. "We are going to begin 'Tika Utsav' today nationwide. I urge countrymen to abide by four things - assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks and motivate others and if someone tests positive, create micro-containment zone in the area," he had said.

Meanwhile, India has reported 1,61,736 new COVID-19 cases, 97,168 discharges and 879 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. (ANI)

