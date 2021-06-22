COVID-19: All eligible beneficiaries in two Tripura panchayats fully vaccinated

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 22 (ANI): All eligible beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccine in Mangalkhali Gram Panchayat in Jubrajnagar block in North Tripura district and Purna Chandigarh Gram Panchayat in Mohanbhog block of Sepahijala district of Tripura are now "fully vaccinated", Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb informed.



Taking to Twitter, Deb said that Tripura will be fully vaccinated soon.

"Tripura strides ahead in ensuring maximum vaccination to people against Covid-19. Mangalkhali GP under Jubrajnagar Block, North Tripura District is now fully vaccinated. In the days to come we aim at vaccinating the whole of state ASAP," he tweeted.

"Adding to the illustrious list of places recording 100 per cent vaccination, happy to share that Purna Chandigarh Gram Panchayat in Mohanbhog Block of Sepahijala District also has been vaccinated fully. This is just the beginning, Tripura will be fully vaccinated soon," he said in another tweet.

Out of the total population of 2,339 in Mangalkhali Gram Panchayat, 903 of the 18-44 age group were eligible for the vaccine shot. The Tripura government inoculated 867 at the gram panchayat sub-centre while the remaining 36 were vaccinated at other Public Healthcare Centres (PHCs) of the state.

The district administration had already vaccinated the entire population of 45 plus population of Mangalkhali Gram Panchayat by April 9.

Meanwhile, on Monday, India administered 86,16,373 COVID-19 vaccine doses, the highest-ever single day vaccination in the world so far, the Union Health Ministry informed today. Thus India has vaccinated more than the population of New Zealand in a single day. (ANI)

