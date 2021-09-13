COVID-19: Andhra administers 3.5 crores doses of vaccines till date

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh government informed on Monday that it has administered 3.5 crore vaccine doses to people in the state till date.



The state government informed further that it has administered one crore people with both doses in the state till date.

"During this (COVID vaccination) drive, the state has also surpassed two milestones: 3.5 crore total doses of vaccination done, one crore people got both doses in the state," read an official communique by the state government.

For achieving this target, each district collector organised a meeting on daily basis with the health department officials and directed them to take up the drive, as per the official communication.

Andhra Pradesh after achieving 100 per cent vaccination of health care workers, front line workers and people aged above 45 years (with at least one dose) had taken up a special drive to vaccinate people aged between 18-44 years of age group.

Over 28.63 lakh people aged between 18-44 were vaccinated in the last three days at a special drive that took place from September 11-13 and received a good response from the general public.

Each district on average vaccinated 2.5 lakh people in the last three days, informed the government release.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 864 fresh cases of COVID-19, 1,310 recoveries and 12 deaths in the 24 hours, as per the health bulletin on Monday.

The number of active cases was at 14,652 with 20,02,187 total recoveries and 14,010 total deaths, a health department bulletin said. The cumulative positive cases in the state stood at 20,30,849.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 75 Crore landmark milestone (75,10,41,391) on Monday. The country commenced its vaccination drive on January 16 this year. (ANI)

