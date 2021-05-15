COVID-19: Another 29,021 vials of Remdesivir sent by Gilead Sciences reaches Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): American pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences sent another 29,021 vials of antiviral drug Remdesivir to India on Saturday in a bid to help the country fight the deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.



External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi appreciated the continuing support from the developer of the antiviral drug.

"Thank @GileadSciences for the gift of another 29,021 vials of Remdesivir that arrived in Mumbai early this morning. Appreciate this continuing support," Bagchi tweeted.

Last Saturday, India had received the third consignment consisting of 25,000 doses of Remdesivir from Gilead Sciences.

"The third consignment from @GileadSciences of 25000 doses of Remdesivir from the United States reach India! 180000 doses have reached so far. More to follow. Thank you @GileadSciences," Taranjit Sandhu, Indian envoy to the US, had said in a tweet.

Gilead Sciences has already sent more than 1.8 lakh vials to India.

Last month, Gilead spokesperson had told Sputnik that it will provide all its licensing partners in India with the technical support for the addition of new manufacturing facilities but will not send any more specialists there.

India reported 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases, and 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. It has the second-highest cases of infection in the world. (ANI)

