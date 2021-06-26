COVID-19: Assam govt issues new guidelines which will come into effect from June 28

"The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued a revised and consolidated directive today containing directives to further contain the spread of COVID-19 in the districts. Today's order will be applicable across the State w.e.f. 5 AM of June 28, 2021, and will remain in force until further order," read the order.As it has been observed that in some of the districts the positivity rate in the last 7 days is high as compared to other districts, so depending upon the caseload, the districts are divided into three categories as follows: 1) High positivity Districts: Morigaon, Biswanath, Goalpara and Bokakhat (Civil) Sub Division under Golaghat District, 2) Moderate positivity Districts: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali. Kamrup, Darang, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat and Sarupathar Sub Division, Jorhat, Sibasagar, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong and Dibrugarh.Districts showing improvement: Kamrup(M), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo and Hailakandi.The curfew time for high positivity districts will be round the clock, 2 PM to 5 PM for the moderate positivity districts and 5 PM to 5 AM for districts showing improvement.Workplace, business/commercial establishments, shops will be closed in high positivity districts, will be open up to 1 PM for moderate positivity districts and up to 4 PM for districts showing improvement.Shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will be open up to 5 PM high positivity districts, up to 1 PM for moderate positivity districts and up to 4 PM for districts showing improvement.All Government servants (including contractual and fixed pay) who have taken atleast one dose of COVID-19 vaccine shall attend office except in total containment areas. Private sector entities may take their own decision about the attendance of their employees on this account.Employees who have not taken vaccine will have to attend office as and when their services are required by respective authorities. Employees engaged in emergency / essential services shall attend their duty without any restrictions at any place.As per the order, there will be a total ban on the movement of all public and private transport in the total containment districts. However, the movement of goods shall continue.While Inter-district passenger transport shall remain suspended across the State, Intra-district transport with 50 percent seating capacity and observance of COVID appropriate behaviour may be allowed.Teachers and Faculty members need not attend their respective institutions but if District Administration engages them in COVID 19 or flood relief related emergency duties, they will have to attend their assigned duties.Other restrictions including odd- even formula for plying of vehicles etc. and exemptions as notified in the Order of June 4, 2021 and June 21, 2021 shall continue to remain in force except those specifically modified by this order.As per the Union Health Ministry yesterday, Assam reported 1210 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3977 discharges and 26 deaths. (ANI)