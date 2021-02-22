Covid-19: At least 75 per cent beneficiaries vaccinated in 4 states, says health ministry

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): While increasing the pace of COVID-19 vaccination, three states and one union territory - Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Lakswadeep, have vaccinated about 75 per cent of its healthcare workers (HCWs) and front line workers (FLCs) with the first dose of vaccine against coronavirus.



"There are three states and UTs, including Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan which have done more than 75 per cent coverage of healthcare and frontline workers in terms of the first dose," said Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary of the Union Health Ministry on Monday during an update on COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

The health ministry highlighted that 1,14,24,094 vaccinations were conducted till 6 pm today in which healthcare workers is 75,40,602, including the first dose to 64,25,060 people and second to 11,15,542 people

Similarly, a total of 38,83,492 frontline workers have been covered with the first dose.

Meanwhile, Nagaland, Punjab, Chandigarh and Puducherry are four states where less than 50 per cent coverage of healthcare workers for the first dose has been completed.

In the last 24 hours, seven States/Union Territories (UTs)s, including Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, have not reported any new COVID-19 cases.

About 86.3 per cent of the new cases are from five States, with Maharashtra reporting the highest of 6,971, followed by Kerala (4,070) and Tamil Nadu (452), as per data released by the Central government. (ANI)

