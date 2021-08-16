COVID-19: BMC allows opening of gardens, beaches, seafronts in Mumbai

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Mon, Aug 16th, 2021, 09:30:02hrs
Representative Image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday allowed the opening of grounds, gardens, beaches, and seafronts from 6 am to 10 pm.

The grounds, gardens, beaches, and seafronts will remain open on all days.
However, COVID-19 regulations like social distancing, use of masks will be compulsory.
The BMC in its notification has warned that the actions will be taken if the COVID-19 protocols would not be followed.
Meanwhile, Mumbai local train services resumed for people who have taken both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Sunday, after a gap of four months.
Employees in essential services, and the Government, Semi-Government employees have been allowed to travel by local trains irrespective of Covid vaccination.
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,797 fresh COVID cases and 130 COVID-related deaths, while 3,710 people recovered from the infection.
There are 64,219 active cases of COVID-19 in the state including 3,096 cases in Mumbai. (ANI)

