COVID-19: BMC identifies 5 hospitals for vaccination of 18-44 age group in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said that the COVID-19 vaccination drive from May 1 to inoculate the 18-44 age group will take place between 1 pm to 6 pm in five hospitals of Mumbai.



"BMC will start the third phase of the vaccination drive on May 1 to inoculate the 18-44 age group in Mumbai. The vaccination will be conducted between 1 pm to 6 pm and no walk-in vaccination facility will be allowed," the BMC said.

The Municipal Corporation listed Nair Hospital, BKC jumbo Covid Centre, Cooper Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital, and the Rajawadi hospital to administer the vaccine doses. "A total of 20,000 doses will be administered across these centres," it said.

Mumbai reported 3,925 fresh cases, 89 deaths and 6,380 recoveries. (ANI)

