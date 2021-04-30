COVID-19: Boeing announces USD 10 million assistance package for India

Chicago [US], April 30 ANI): Boeing on Friday announced a USD 10 million emergency assistance package for India to support its battle against COVID-19.

A company release stated that the assistance from Boeing will be directed to organisations providing relief, including medical supplies and emergency healthcare for communities and families battling COVID-19.



"The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated communities across the globe, and our hearts go out to our friends in India who are going through a very difficult time. Boeing is a global citizen, and in India we are directing our pandemic response to the communities most impacted by this recent surge of cases," said Dave Calhoun, president and chief executive officer of The Boeing Company.

Boeing will partner with local and international relief organizations to deploy USD 10 million to the areas of greatest need in consultation with medical, government and public health experts, the release said.

"Boeing not only stands in solidarity with the Indian people in their effort to confront this pandemic, we will be a part of the solution," added Calhoun. "We will continue to monitor the pandemic response in India and work to support our employees, customers, and partners through this crisis." (ANI)

