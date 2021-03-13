COVID-19 case count rises to 142,136 in Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], March 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The total count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 142,136 in Myanmar, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry.



Myanmar reported 14 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the release said.

The death toll stood at 3,201 on Saturday while 131,736 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.

A total of 1,315 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, down from around 10,000 samples tested daily in the first week of last month.

COVID-19 was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

