COVID-19 case count rises to 142,136 in Myanmar

Last Updated: Sun, Mar 14th, 2021, 00:07:48hrs
Yangon [Myanmar], March 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The total count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 142,136 in Myanmar, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry.

Myanmar reported 14 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the release said.
The death toll stood at 3,201 on Saturday while 131,736 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.
A total of 1,315 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, down from around 10,000 samples tested daily in the first week of last month.
COVID-19 was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

