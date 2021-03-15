COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Papua New Guinea

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], March 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Papua New Guinea (PNG) stood at well over 2,000 on Monday as officials sought a solution to the recent steep rise.



Virus numbers have more than doubled in PNG within the past month, largely in the capital city of Port Moresby, raising concerns about the ability of local medical services to cope.

Prime Minister James Marape returned to the capital from East Sepik province, where he was attending funeral services for former leader Michael Somare. "I have to return back to sit with the doctors and scientists and find a way forward for the country both clinically and non-clinically. I will return back for the burial tomorrow," Marape told the local news.

Close to half of PNG's cases have been recorded in the National Capital District (NCD), with National Pandemic Controller David Manning urging not to let the virus spread further to rural regions where medical resources were even more scarce. "We must do all we can to ensure this virus does not spread to the rural and remote areas of our country," Manning said.

No further containment measures were introduced to cope with the surge. However, Manning urged all residents to follow health advice, and business owners to take responsibility. "If you want to continue to operate your business without the government imposing strict measures, please do your part by following the health rules in place. It is for the good of everyone," Manning said. (ANI/Xinhua)

