COVID-19 cases declining, 27 districts have less than 15 cases: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan on Saturday said that there has been a decline in new coronavirus cases in the state and 27 districts have reported less than 15 cases.



He said the death rate has also gone down and the target is to bring it down to zero.

Radhakrishnan said one lakh persons have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and the state has 6 lakh doses in stock.

He said the number of frontline workers vaccinated against the virus is "less" and urged people not to fall prey to rumours.

"Maybe because of fake news the numbers are low. I appeal they should not fall prey to false news. We do clarify their doubts," he said.

He also noted that there has been a tendency not to wear masks and said due precautions should be taken against the virus.

The senior official said they have given suggestion to the central government to give priority to vaccinating senior citizens in the next phase.

He said there has been no report of complication in people vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin.

Radhakrishnan said pulse polio programme will be conducted on Sunday in which 70.26 lakh children will be covered.

He said 43,000 centres will be used for polio programme with due precautions against COVID-19 and 1.83 lakh workers will be engaged in the task.

He said the state is polio-free for the last 17 years and no parent should hesitate to give polio dose to their children. (ANI)

