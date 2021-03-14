Covid-19 cases in Russian capital top 1mn

As the Russian capital is seeing a decline in Covid-19 cases since the start of mass vaccinations in early December, many restrictions have been lifted or relaxed in the city, the country's worst-hit region, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, March 15 (IANS) Local Covid-19 infections increased by 1,905 over the past 24 hours to reach 1,000,394, Russia's Covid-19 response center said on Sunday.

Last week, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin canceled the obligatory self-isolation for people aged 65 and above as well as those with chronic diseases. But he called on them to abstain from unnecessary travel and receive Covid-19 jabs.

The whole country reported 10,083 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 4,390,608.

Another 395 deaths were reported, taking the country's death toll to 92,090. To date, 3,995,129 people have recovered, including 9,232 over the past day.

More than 115.2 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

--IANS

int/rs