  4. COVID-19 cases rise to 148,022 in Myanmar

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Jun 20th, 2021, 22:25:06hrs
Yangon [Myanmar], June 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Myanmar have increased to 148,022 on Sunday after 407 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

Four new deaths from the coronavirus epidemic were reported on Sunday, bringing the COVID-19 related death toll to 3,262 in the Asian country, the release said.
The official data showed that a total of 133,606 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, and over 2.67 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the country, including 3,431 samples tested on Sunday.
The daily COVID-19 cases increased to around 100 since late May and the ministry has recently issued a stay-at-home order in eight townships that have recorded high infection rates in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Myanmar reported its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

