COVID-19 cases surpass 153,000 in Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], June 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 153,160 Sunday after 804 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.



Seven new deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 3,297 in the country, the release said.

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 135,413 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.71 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 4,629 samples tested on Sunday.

So far, the ministry has imposed the stay-at-home order in 11 townships across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

