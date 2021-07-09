Covid-19 cases surpass 180,000 in Myanmar

Yangon, July 9 (IANS) The number of Covid-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 180,055 on Thursday after 4,132 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.
A total of 51 new deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 3,621 in the country, the release said.
According to the ministry's release, 142,309 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.82 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 cases on March 23 last year.
--IANS
int/rs