COVID-19: Centre appoints 2 high-level medical teams to Maharashtra, Kerala

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has decided to depute two high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala and Maharashtra to collaborate with the State health authorities in instituting public health measures for COVID-19 management.



According to an official release, Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report a large number of cases when almost all states/Union Territories are showing a declining trend in the number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19.

Currently, the two states alone contribute to almost 70 per cent of active COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Central team to Maharashtra comprises experts drawn from National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital and the Kerala team comprises senior officials from the MoHFW, along with experts from the Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Thiruvananthapuram, and Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi.

The teams will work closely with the State health departments, take stock of the on-ground situation, and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the large number of cases being reported by these states.

In Maharashtra, the total number of active cases stands at 44,944 with recoveries at 19,32,294 and the death toll at 51,109.

Kerala, reports 69,456 active cases with 8,59,421 recoveries and 3,760 deaths so far. (ANI)

