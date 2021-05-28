COVID-19: Centre to provide over 3 lakh vaccine doses to states, UTs in next 3 days

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that more than 22.46 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories (UTs) amid the pandemic so far.



Furthermore, 3 lakh (3,20,380) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

"Government of India has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 22.46 crore vaccine doses (22,46,08,010) to States/UTs," informed an official release by the ministry.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 20,48,04,853 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today).

More than 1.84 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,84,92,677) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

"As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost. In addition, the Government of India has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the States and UTs," the Ministry said.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

Implementation of the liberalised and accelerated phase-3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination has started on May 1.

"Under the Strategy, in every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Government of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the state governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier," it added.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,86,364 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest daily new cases reported in the last 44 days. The daily positivity rate has also gone down to 9 per cent. (ANI)