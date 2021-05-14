COVID-19: Chandigarh allows people to procure oxygen cylinder via e-permit for home isolated patients

Chandigarh [India], May 14 (ANI): Acting on the problem faced by the people to procure oxygen cylinders amid the unprecedented surge in COVID cases, the Chandigarh administration on Friday permitted people to obtain an online e-permit to acquire oxygen cylinder for patients in home isolation.



The application of the same need to be submitted on the website of the Chandigarh Administration from 11 am on May 15 onwards. The initiative involves the assistance of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), informed the Chandigarh administration in a press statement.

It stated, "The Chandigarh Administration has taken note of the problem being faced by the patients who have been prescribed oxygen at home but they are finding it difficult to get oxygen cylinders from the market. Now the Chandigarh Administration, with the assistance of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), has developed a facility where the patients may obtain online e-permit for Oxygen Cylinder. Application for e-permit may be submitted on the website of the Chandigarh Administration from 11.00 am on 15.05.2021 onwards."

Prescription of the doctor for the requirement of oxygen and any address proof of Chandigarh will be required to be uploaded on the application.

It further stated that once the application is approved, the applicant will get an intimation. The approval will be valid for two days. Though e-permit may be downloaded from the website yet hard copy is not required and the cylinder (maximum two) may be obtained even on the basis of the approved application number, from the following address--M/s Super Agencies, 40-MW Industrial Area-I , Chandigarh-160002 (Mobile No. 9888035000) (E-Mail: superchandigarh@gmail.com)

The statement read, the Charges for Oxygen Cylinders by M/s Super Agencies are as under, If having empty Cylinder, Refilling charges Rs 295 plus 12 per cent GST, for each 'D' Cylinder.

"If not having empty cylinder, Refilling charges Rs 295 plus 12 per cent GST, for each 'D' Cylinder. Security Rs. 25,000 for each empty Cylinder which will be refunded after deduction of rent @ Rs 100 per day," the statement added. (ANI)

