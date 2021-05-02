COVID-19: Chile reports 6,122 cases, 104 deaths

Santiago [Chile], May 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The Chilean Ministry of Health reported 6,122 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,210,920, and registered 104 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 26,561.



The ministry said in its daily report that 1,143,565 people have recovered from the disease so far, while 40,142 are in the active stage, with 3,318 people hospitalized in intensive care units and 2,831 of these patients on ventilators.

Chilean Minister of Health Enrique Paris said that COVID-19 infections in the country have decreased by 12 percent in the last 14 days.

Paris stated that 13 of the 16 regions of the country have seen a reduction in infections in the last two weeks, though in the last seven days, cases have increased in the regions of Aysen and Magallanes.

Chile experienced a peak of infections in March and April of this year, surpassing 9,000 cases a day last month, leading the government to close the nation's borders and order a quarantine for more than 80 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

