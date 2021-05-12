Covid-19 claims over 425,500 lives in Brazil

Rio De Janeiro, May 12 (IANS) Brazil's Covid-19 death toll reached 425,540 on Tuesday, after the Ministry of Health reported 2,311 more deaths from the pandemic in one day.

In the previous 24 hours, tests also detected 72,715 new cases of Covid-19 infection. Since the country's first case was detected on February 26, 2020, 15,282,705 people in Brazil have tested positive for the virus, the Xinhua news agency reported.