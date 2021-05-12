COVID-19 crisis: Another shipment of emergency assistance from Japan reaches India

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Continuing with its support to India in its fight against the COVID-19 surge, Japan sent the shipment of emergency assistance on Wednesday and said that it stands with India unprecedented and difficult time as the country battles the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.



"The 2nd and the 3rd shipment of emergency assistance from Japan arrived by 2 flights of Japanese airlines. We stand with India in this unprecedented and difficult time, and will continue our maximum support. #FightCovid #JapanIndia," tweeted the Embassy of Japan in India.

Earlier Japan had announced the shipment of 200 oxygen concentrators as a part of the emergency assistance from Japan to India. On Saturday, Japan had sent 100 oxygen concentrators to India.

On May 5, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a virtual meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.

During the meeting, Motegi conveyed that Japan is ready to provide grant assistance of up to 50 million US dollars to India, based on the latter's needs.

India is currently dealing with a second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, straining the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.

Several countries around the globe including UK, Russia, and the US have extended support to India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs. (ANI)

