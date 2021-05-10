COVID-19 crisis: Odisha dispatches 516 tankers of medical oxygen to 11 states in last 18 days

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], May 10 (ANI): A total of 516 tankers/containers carrying 9465.596 metric tonnes (MT) medical oxygen have been dispatched under the supervision of Odisha police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha to 11 states in the country facing oxygen shortage due to surging COVID-19 cases.



As per an official statement, as many as 21 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 852.642 MT, 132 from Dhenkanal with 2091.5 MT, 123 from Jajpur with 2543.192 MT and 210 from Rourkela with 3978.262 MT in the last 18 days.

A total of 156 tankers with 3106.784 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 133 tankers with 2268.209 MT of oxygen to Telangana. Tamil Nadu has received 10 tankers filled with 202.04 MT of medical oxygen. Similarly, Haryana has received 76 tankers filled with 1385.422 MT of oxygen.

22 tankers with 388.68 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 305.541 MT of oxygen filled in 20 tankers has been dispatched to Chhattisgarh. As many as 37 tankers have carried around 696.3 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 45 tankers with 785.87 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh till date.

13 tankers with 237.24 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi, 2 tankers with 58.22 MT sent to Punjab and 2 tankers with 31.29 MT sent to Bihar in the last 18 days.

More oxygen tankers from Odisha will be dispatched today.

Based on the directive of the Chief Minister, a special cell was formed under Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to states facing deficit amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

