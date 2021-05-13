COVID-19 crisis: Odisha dispatches 633 tankers of medical oxygen to 12 states in last 21 days

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 13 (ANI): A total of 633 tankers carrying 11656.454 metric tonnes (MT) medical oxygen have been dispatched under the supervision of Odisha Police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Angul districts of Odisha to 12 deficit states in the country.



According to a press release, more tankers carrying medical oxygen will be leaving today.

During last 21 days, as many as 59 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 977.342 MT, 174 from Dhenkanal with 2770.82 MT, 153 from Jajpur with 3164.827 MT and 247 from Rourkela with 4743.465 MT.

A total of 191 tankers with 3798.629 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 168 tankers with 2852.179 MT of oxygen to Telangana. Tamilnadu has received 14 tankers filled with 275.6 MT of medical oxygen. Similarly, Haryana has received 93 tankers filled with 1755.292 MT of oxygen.

27 tankers with 465.831 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 368.682 MT of oxygen-filled in 24 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh. As many as 44 tankers have carried around 845.451 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 51 of tankers with 891 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh till date.

Fifteen tankers with 274.86 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi, 2 tankers with 58.22 MT sent to Punjab, two tankers with 31.29 MT sent to Bihar, and two tankers with 39.42 MT of Oxygen have been sent so far to Rajasthan in the last 21 days. (ANI)

