COVID-19 crisis: People in large numbers queue up to procure Remdesivir from govt medical college in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 10 (ANI): People in large numbers gathered outside Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai on Monday to procure Remdesivir, a drug used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, for their family members.



Speaking to ANI, an individual who was standing in a queue to buy medicines, Imran said, "I badly need this Remdesivir, it is very important for my mother. I have been trying this for the past 3 days. The entire process is in serious trouble. If we handle the pandemic this way, I don't think there will be a recovery soon. I think I might get infected like this."

"We have been standing here for hours. I hope, I get Remdesivir. My family needs it", said another person.

Meanwhile, a two-week complete lockdown has begun in Tamil Nadu from today to control the spread of COVID-19.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Saturday, the lockdown will come into effect at 4 am on May 10 and will be in force till 4 am on May 24.

Tamil Nadu recorded 28,897 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 13,80,259 while 236 deaths, as per the state health bulletin yesterday. (ANI)

