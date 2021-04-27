COVID-19 crisis: US sending whole series of help to India, says Biden

Washington [US], April 28 (ANI): The United States is sending a "whole series" of help to India and has an intention to send COVID-19 vaccines to the country, said US President Joe Biden.



During his remarks on the US COVID-19 Response, Biden noted that India helped the United States when the latter was in a "bind" at the very beginning of the pandemic.

"I spoke at length with PM Modi, we are sending immediately a whole series of help that it (India) needs including providing Remdesivir and other drugs that can deal with disease and help recovery," Biden said.

"We are sending actual mechanical parts that are needed for the machinery they have to build a vaccine. I have also discussed with him (PM Modi) when we will be able to send actual vaccines to India which will be my intention to do. When we were in a bind at the very beginning, India helped us," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Biden had a telephonic conversation on Monday wherein the latter pledged America's "steadfast support" for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The phone call comes a day after the United States announced that it will send the raw material required for the Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine, in a bid to support India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the White House announced that the United States is exploring options to provide oxygens and related supplies to India.

During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, Washington is in "close touch" with New Delhi "over raw material needs that they have" and will provide the raw material for the production of AsteraZenaca Covidshield vaccines.

India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. The country, in the last 24 hours, recorded 3,23,144 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally to 1,76,36,307. Of these, 28,82,204 are active cases. 2,771 deaths were also reported on Monday. (ANI)

