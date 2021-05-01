COVID-19 crisis: Uzbekistan sends 100 oxygen concentrators, medical supplies to India

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): India on Saturday received a consignment of 100 oxygen concentrators and medical supplies from Uzbekistan here.



Indian diaspora in Uzbekistan too contributed with 51 oxygen concentrators.

Lauding the efforts of Uzbekistan as well as the contribution made by the Indian diaspora, Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs tweeted, "Further deepening our strategic partnership. Appreciate gift of 100 oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from Uzbekistan."

"A special thanks to the Indian community in Uzbekistan for their kind and generous donation of another 51 oxygen concentrators," added Bagchi.

India reported over 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

