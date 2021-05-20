COVID-19: Daily recoveries outnumber daily new cases for 7th consecutive day in India

"India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the seventh consecutive day. 3,69,077 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,23,55,440 today. The national recovery rate has grown further to touch 86.74 per cent," read an official release by the Ministry.Ten states account for 75.11 per cent of the new recoveries. Those states are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana.In another positive development, India records less than 3 lakh new cases for four consecutive days now. 2,76,110 daily new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.Ten states reported 77.17 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours. Those states are Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Among these, Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 34,875, followed by Karnataka with 34,281 new cases.On the other front, India's total active caseload has decreased to 31,29,878 today. A net decline of 96,841 is witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 12.14 per cent of the country's total positive cases.Eight states cumulatively account for 69.23 per cent of India's total active cases. They are Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.More than 20.55 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours (the highest ever conducted in a single day in India). With this achievement, India broke its own record which it had set yesterday. The daily positivity rate stands at 13.44 per cent. Cumulatively, 20,55,010 tests conducted in the last 24 hours in the country.In terms of the COVID-19 mortality rate, the National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.11 per cent. 3,874 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten states account for 72.25 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (594). Karnataka follows with 468 daily deaths. It is followed by Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Haryana and Chattisgarh.As a sign of relief, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 18.70 crore today under Phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive.A total of 18,70,09,792 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,31,435 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 96,85,934 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,67,394 HCWs who have taken the second dose.1,46,36,501 frontline workers (FLWs) were administered their first dose and 82,56,381 FLWs were given their second dose.70,17,189 beneficiaries under the 18-44 age group took a shot of their first COVID vaccine jab as well.Adding to the count, 5,83,47,950 persons were given the first dose and 94,36,168 persons were given their second dose aged between 45 to 60 years. Also, 5,49,36,096 beneficiaries were jabbed with the first dose and 1,80,26,179 beneficiaries were jabbed with the second dose who are more than 60 years old. (ANI)