COVID-19: Daily testing increased due to surge in cases in Mumbai, says BMC

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], August 31 (ANI): Daily testing for COVID-19 has been increased after a slight surge in fresh infections, an official informed on Tuesday.



Speaking to ANI, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani said that COVID-19 positivity rate in Mumbai is close to 1 per cent and the fresh infections have started rising from 300 to 400-450 cases.

"COVID-19 positivity rate in Mumbai is close to 1 per cent. Figures are rising from 300 to 400-450 cases. We have increased the testing. Many areas have been opened. Only fully vaccinated people and essential service workers are allowed on local trains," he said.

"It would be hasty to say that this is the start of the third wave, but we have already made preparations for admission, management and treatment of patients. We have prepared one lakh beds in four different categories. We have also modified the oxygen supply system," the official added.

As per the statement released by the Public Health Department, Mumbai reported 323 fresh COVID-19 cases, 272 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours.

At present, Mumbai has 3,106 active COVID-19 cases. The cumulative recoveries rose up to 7,22,621 and the death toll stood at 15,977. (ANI)

