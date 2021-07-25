COVID-19 death toll crosses 23,000 in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday crossed another grim milestone as the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country exceeded 23,000.



Citing the data provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Geo News reported that 45 people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking Pakistan's nationwide death toll past 23,016.

According to the NCOC, 44,579 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,819 turned out to be positive. Meanwhile, the country has recorded a total of 1,004,694 COVID-19 cases.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is 55,720 and the positivity ratio stands at 6.3 per cent.

Earlier this week, the Sindh government decided to reimpose coronavirus restrictions in the province from Monday amid a spike in cases.

From Monday onwards, shopping malls and markets will be allowed to operate from 6 am till 6 pm and, general stores, bakeries and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open, reported Geo News.

The provincial government has also decided that there would be a ban on marriage halls and other functions. It was also decided that shrines in the province will be closed.

Restaurants will only be allowed to offer takeaway and delivery services from Monday onwards. The provincial government has also decided that education centres will be closed across Sindh from Monday onwards, but exams will be held as per schedule. (ANI)

