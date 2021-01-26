  1. Sify.com
  COVID-19 death toll in Mexico tops 150,000

Last Updated: Tue, Jan 26th, 2021, 11:26:50hrs
Representative image

Mexico City [Mexico], January 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The coronavirus death toll in Mexico has surpassed 150,000 people, a senior health official said.

"To date, 150,273 deaths have been registered in Mexico," Jose Luis Alomia, director of epidemiology at the Mexican Secretariat of Health, said at a press conference broadcast on Twitter.
According to the Secretariat of Health, the country's COVID-19 case tally has reached 1,771,740 since the pandemic start.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. (ANI/Sputnik)

